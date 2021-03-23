Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ERFSF shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Eurofins Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

ERFSF opened at $99.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $368.12. Eurofins Scientific has a twelve month low of $44.15 and a twelve month high of $104.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Eurofins Scientific SE, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic.

