Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) PT Raised to $180.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its target price lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist lifted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.91.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $144.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.34 and a beta of 1.60. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $69.59 and a one year high of $167.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.94 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 74,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after buying an additional 16,773 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,512,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 12.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after buying an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

