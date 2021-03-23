EvenCoin Trading Up 63.3% This Week (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 35.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. In the last week, EvenCoin has traded 63.3% higher against the dollar. One EvenCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $104,555.58 and approximately $83,117.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00075823 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002582 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000056 BTC.

JUIICE (JUI) traded 329.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 279.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001068 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin (EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

