EventChain Market Cap Reaches $752,617.96 (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. One EventChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. EventChain has a total market cap of $752,617.96 and $28,090.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EventChain has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EventChain alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00021043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00049634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.33 or 0.00625405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00066210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00023334 BTC.

About EventChain

EVC is a token. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EventChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EventChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EventChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.