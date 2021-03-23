Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Acquired by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,248 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned 0.49% of Everbridge worth $24,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.59. 12,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,994. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.40 and a 52-week high of $178.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.88.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.48 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.48, for a total transaction of $140,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 14,032 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $1,860,643.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,626 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,026 shares of company stock worth $3,701,145 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

