Evercore ISI Boosts eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target to $80.00

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.49% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist reduced their price objective on eHealth from $200.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on eHealth from $101.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on eHealth from $150.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.57.

NASDAQ EHTH opened at $68.09 on Tuesday. eHealth has a twelve month low of $47.84 and a twelve month high of $151.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.39.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.26. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $293.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.31 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that eHealth will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 357,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,272,000 after purchasing an additional 87,258 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,447,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,283,000 after purchasing an additional 386,943 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 235.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,541,000 after purchasing an additional 50,127 shares in the last quarter.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

