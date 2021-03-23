Everest (ID) Trading Up 39.9% Over Last 7 Days

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One Everest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001379 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everest has a market cap of $89.36 million and $3.81 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Everest has traded up 39.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Everest alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $263.15 or 0.00473773 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00063691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.80 or 0.00145471 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00054195 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.65 or 0.00775337 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00075166 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Everest Profile

Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.