Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.98

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.98 and traded as low as $2.15. Evoke Pharma shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 751,029 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evoke Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.48. The company has a market cap of $70.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.41.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Evoke Pharma by 739.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,276 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 164,976 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Evoke Pharma by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 11,199 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Evoke Pharma by 250.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 66,443 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma during the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Evoke Pharma by 17,840.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,117 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.06% of the company’s stock.
About Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)
Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase III clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.
Further Reading: FinTech
Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.