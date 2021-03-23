Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.98

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.98 and traded as low as $2.15. Evoke Pharma shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 751,029 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evoke Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.48. The company has a market cap of $70.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Equities analysts forecast that Evoke Pharma, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Evoke Pharma by 739.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,276 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 164,976 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Evoke Pharma by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 11,199 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Evoke Pharma by 250.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 66,443 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma during the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Evoke Pharma by 17,840.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,117 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase III clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

