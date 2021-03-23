ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 79,319 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 79,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,300,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WEC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.09.

NYSE WEC traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.37. 4,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,129. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.13 and its 200-day moving average is $92.74. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.01 and a twelve month high of $106.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

