ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several research firms have commented on FB. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.21, for a total transaction of $16,211,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.40, for a total transaction of $83,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,328,639 shares of company stock valued at $354,331,444. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $295.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,826,111. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.25 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.