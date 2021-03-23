ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 40,296 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,526,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,059,818,000 after buying an additional 496,867 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,524,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,050,000 after acquiring an additional 110,617 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,224,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,103,586,000 after acquiring an additional 53,696 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,869,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,010,798,000 after acquiring an additional 80,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,122,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $554,487,000 after purchasing an additional 149,261 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total transaction of $441,307.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,783,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total transaction of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,674.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,901 shares of company stock worth $7,792,744 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $265.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,473. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $256.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.42. The company has a market cap of $174.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $271.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

A number of analysts have commented on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.31.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

