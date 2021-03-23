ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 1,105.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,708 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Penn National Gaming worth $8,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $371,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 596,453 shares in the company, valued at $73,840,881.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total transaction of $539,872.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,781.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,099,950 shares of company stock valued at $384,485,370 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

PENN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $139.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.93.

NASDAQ:PENN traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.83. 62,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,264,338. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.44. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 2.79. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

