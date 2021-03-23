ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 66.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,417 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 576,286 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Plug Power worth $9,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 107.8% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 68,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 35,563 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Plug Power by 578.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 284,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 242,476 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $17,556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on Plug Power from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.27.

Shares of PLUG stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.71. The company had a trading volume of 329,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,125,508. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.87. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of -117.91 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $37,732,499.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 855,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,294,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul B. Middleton sold 216,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $7,611,511.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,410.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 966,881 shares of company stock valued at $52,087,130 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

