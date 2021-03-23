ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 80,131 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 59.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 80,131 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $9,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,633,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,690 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,192,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,069,000 after buying an additional 1,232,322 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,188,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,931,000 after buying an additional 904,307 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 19.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,779,000 after acquiring an additional 435,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,329,000 after acquiring an additional 420,494 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 7,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total transaction of $1,222,177.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,659,275.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 8,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $1,565,472.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,144,610.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,438 shares of company stock valued at $39,087,638 in the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENPH. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Enphase Energy stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.33. 18,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,230,828. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.40 and a 52 week high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 127.20, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.32 and its 200-day moving average is $142.49.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

