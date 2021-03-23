Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,629 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 3,641 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Expedia Group worth $18,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,449 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1,109.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,709 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 14,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,912,662 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $542,132,000 after buying an additional 68,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPE. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $173.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.15 and a fifty-two week high of $187.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.60.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

