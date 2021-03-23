F M Investments LLC Acquires New Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,000. PerkinElmer makes up about 2.3% of F M Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PKI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in PerkinElmer by 3,213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,400,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,343 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 991.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 553,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,373,000 after buying an additional 502,428 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,808,000 after purchasing an additional 458,900 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth about $65,803,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 239.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 362,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,091,000 after purchasing an additional 255,502 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

NYSE PKI traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $128.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,635. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.91 and a 52 week high of $162.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 6.83%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,595,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,580,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $301,052.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.27.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.