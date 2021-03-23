F M Investments LLC Buys Shares of 9,782 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,000. PayPal comprises 2.0% of F M Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 290,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,956,000 after purchasing an additional 33,838 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 302.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in PayPal by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 705,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $165,210,000 after acquiring an additional 45,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 73,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.18, for a total transaction of $19,264,114.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,703 shares in the company, valued at $45,106,569.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

PYPL traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $245.44. The company had a trading volume of 139,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,064,353. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $263.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $287.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

