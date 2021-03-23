F M Investments LLC Invests $1.75 Million in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,476 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000. PulteGroup comprises approximately 1.5% of F M Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $137,843,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,740,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,701,000 after acquiring an additional 854,976 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,395,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,169,000 after buying an additional 750,435 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 42.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,367,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,159,000 after buying an additional 705,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the third quarter worth $31,389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PulteGroup stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,478. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $51.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 16.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

