F M Investments LLC Takes $3.67 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,034 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,000. NVIDIA accounts for about 3.2% of F M Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Barr E S & Co. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $5,022,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $5,427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.56.

NVIDIA stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $528.69. 144,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,597,926. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $198.52 and a 12 month high of $614.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $546.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $532.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.33, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

