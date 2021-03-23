Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CFO Sells $196,613.22 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
David M. Wehner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 17th, David M. Wehner sold 1,356 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.38, for a total value of $366,635.28.
- On Monday, February 15th, David M. Wehner sold 1,276 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total value of $345,158.00.
Shares of Facebook stock traded down $2.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $290.63. 22,953,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,880,027. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $268.42 and its 200-day moving average is $269.48. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.83 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $827.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on FB. Wedbush upped their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.24.
About Facebook
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
