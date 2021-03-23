Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CFO Sells $196,613.22 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

David M. Wehner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, David M. Wehner sold 1,356 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.38, for a total value of $366,635.28.

On Monday, February 15th, David M. Wehner sold 1,276 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total value of $345,158.00.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $2.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $290.63. 22,953,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,880,027. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $268.42 and its 200-day moving average is $269.48. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.83 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $827.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FB. Wedbush upped their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.24.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

