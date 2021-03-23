Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Reduced by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 529,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 1.5% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Facebook were worth $144,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $294.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,098,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,826,111. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.25 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $267.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.42. The firm has a market cap of $839.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.24.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.21, for a total transaction of $16,211,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,328,639 shares of company stock worth $354,331,444. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

