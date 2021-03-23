FactSet Research Systems (FDS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.75 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $388.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.62 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FactSet Research Systems to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $314.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $195.22 and a 1 year high of $363.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.20.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.90, for a total transaction of $764,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,842.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total transaction of $258,953.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,466 shares of company stock worth $2,651,182. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

