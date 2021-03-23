FairCoin Price Hits $0.0937 on Major Exchanges (FAIR)

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last week, FairCoin has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. FairCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.99 million and $31,693.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FairCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0937 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001634 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.71 or 0.00085526 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005230 BTC.

FairCoin Profile

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

