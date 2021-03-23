Fantasy Sports (DFS) Trading 162.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Fantasy Sports coin can now be purchased for about $0.0693 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Fantasy Sports has traded 162.7% higher against the dollar. Fantasy Sports has a total market cap of $383,372.99 and $39.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fantasy Sports alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00024176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00049341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.05 or 0.00616337 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00067147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00023393 BTC.

About Fantasy Sports

DFS is a coin. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,532,031 coins. The official website for Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com . The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Users can play DFS games, invest their winnings, and withdraw them quickly to exchanges without facing bots, insider gaming, unfair play or other issues that the current DFS markets face today. DFS feature its own network of unique games exclusively found on Digital Fantasy Sports that no other site has. Instead of complicated verification processes, DFS users can sign up for an online wallet just by using their email. We don’t have any limitations on countries, territories, or nationalities. Everyone can play. With the development and attractions of the cryptocurrency technology, a lot can be done to benefit the players and fans- bringing them more earnings, better cashing out systems as well as more fantasy games. Digital Fantasy Sports has created an ER20 token called DFS that provides a simple secure interface between the players and the league action that they love. DFS is used as an in-game currency on our Digital Fantasy Sports Network creating a transparent network based on Blockchain and Smart Contract technology. “

Buying and Selling Fantasy Sports

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantasy Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fantasy Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantasy Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.