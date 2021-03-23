FantasyGold Market Cap Tops $308,158.46 (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 23rd. FantasyGold has a market capitalization of $308,158.46 and approximately $8.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded down 43.1% against the dollar. One FantasyGold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $257.31 or 0.00465872 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00063708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.56 or 0.00151296 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00053150 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $430.15 or 0.00778804 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00075447 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000499 BTC.

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 tokens. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io

FantasyGold Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

