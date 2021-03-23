Fantom (FTM) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $79.62 Million

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. In the last seven days, Fantom has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Fantom has a market cap of $963.22 million and approximately $79.62 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantom token can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000694 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00023950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00049233 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.37 or 0.00617189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00067006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00023534 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom (FTM) is a token. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Buying and Selling Fantom

