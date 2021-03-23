Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,060,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,911 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.23% of Fastenal worth $344,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Fastenal by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 262,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,854,000 after acquiring an additional 37,588 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Fastenal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 137,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Fastenal by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 10.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,013,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,985,000 after buying an additional 366,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.63 per share, with a total value of $44,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,950 shares of company stock worth $327,042. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FAST traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.76. 25,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,518,041. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $51.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 81.16%.

FAST has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.30.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

