Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Odeon Capital Group

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) was upgraded by research analysts at Odeon Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Shares of FNMA opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. Federal National Mortgage Association has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 95.55 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.09.

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of financing for mortgages in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates in two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.

