Federated Hermes Inc. Has $12.89 Million Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,958 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Globant worth $12,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Globant by 460.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,610,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,309,000 after buying an additional 1,322,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $916,096,000 after purchasing an additional 530,672 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globant by 30.7% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 957,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $171,649,000 after purchasing an additional 224,689 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Globant by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $56,853,000 after purchasing an additional 173,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Globant by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,589,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,963,000 after buying an additional 160,270 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globant alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GLOB shares. TheStreet raised Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.89.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $215.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.42 and a beta of 1.24. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $70.83 and a 1-year high of $244.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.