Federated Hermes Inc. Has $13.98 Million Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.31% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $13,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1,564.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 424,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 398,720 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,845,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 367,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,527,000 after acquiring an additional 46,266 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,271,000 after acquiring an additional 28,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $5,556,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $165.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 55.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.84 and a 1 year high of $252.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.35.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $139.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.29 million. Research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.26%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KNSL shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.50.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.