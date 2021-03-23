Federated Hermes Inc. Has $16.52 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,063 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $16,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 184,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,352,000 after purchasing an additional 12,598 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,186,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,278,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $1,129,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.77.

NYSE:PLD opened at $103.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.89 and its 200-day moving average is $100.98. The company has a market cap of $76.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.13%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

