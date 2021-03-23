Fetch.ai (FET) Market Cap Achieves $495.05 Million

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $495.05 million and approximately $59.27 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00025899 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00049205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $338.79 or 0.00619996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00067436 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00023796 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

