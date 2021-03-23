Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) Shares Purchased by High Falls Advisors Inc

High Falls Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) by 71.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,931 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. High Falls Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.88% of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FCOR traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.08. 27 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,552. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.10 and a 52-week high of $58.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.15.

