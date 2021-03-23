Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €69.43 ($81.68).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Baader Bank set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of FRA:FIE opened at €66.55 ($78.29) on Tuesday. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a 1-year high of €77.50 ($91.18). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €68.28 and a 200-day moving average price of €66.66.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

