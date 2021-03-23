Filecoin Price Hits $82.38 on Top Exchanges (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. In the last week, Filecoin has traded 37% higher against the dollar. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.93 billion and $1.83 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $82.38 or 0.00147685 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.21 or 0.00466503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00063604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00054227 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.11 or 0.00772890 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00075893 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000498 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00010293 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 59,788,266 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Filecoin Coin Trading

