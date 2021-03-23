Financial Contrast: Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) versus BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH)

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) and BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Bionano Genomics has a beta of 2.91, indicating that its share price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioForce Nanosciences has a beta of -1.56, indicating that its share price is 256% less volatile than the S&P 500.

5.6% of Bionano Genomics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Bionano Genomics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.5% of BioForce Nanosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Bionano Genomics and BioForce Nanosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bionano Genomics 0 1 3 0 2.75 BioForce Nanosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bionano Genomics presently has a consensus price target of $7.81, indicating a potential downside of 13.67%. Given Bionano Genomics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bionano Genomics is more favorable than BioForce Nanosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Bionano Genomics and BioForce Nanosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bionano Genomics -510.42% -749.14% -126.52% BioForce Nanosciences N/A N/A -328,192.44%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bionano Genomics and BioForce Nanosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bionano Genomics $10.13 million 136.85 -$29.82 million ($1.90) -4.76 BioForce Nanosciences $20,000.00 534.52 -$50,000.00 N/A N/A

BioForce Nanosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bionano Genomics.

Summary

Bionano Genomics beats BioForce Nanosciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics. Its Saphyr system includes an instrument, chip consumables, reagents, and a suite of data analysis tools. The company's Bionano prep kits and labeling kits provide the critical reagents and protocols needed to extract and label high molecular weight DNA for use with the Saphyr system; and data solutions offering includes a suite of hardware and software for end-to-end experiment management, algorithms for assembling genome maps, and algorithms and databases for bioinformatics processing. It sells its products for research use applications primarily to laboratories associated with academic and governmental research institutions, as well as to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and contract research companies in the United States and Canada, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Australia. The company was formerly known as BioNano Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Bionano Genomics, Inc. in July 2018. Bionano Genomics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About BioForce Nanosciences

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. focuses on providing natural vitamins, minerals, other nutritional supplements, powders, and beverages for individuals in various age ranges. The company offers private label products with distributors and manufacturing providers. It sells its nutrition supplements to retailers, sporting goods retailers, supermarkets, and mass merchandisers under the BioForce Eclipse brand, as well as through online and telemarketing. BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

