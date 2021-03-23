Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $8.69 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,461 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,490 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 302.4% in the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.98.

Shares of AAPL opened at $123.39 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.