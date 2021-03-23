Financial Survey: Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) vs. MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) and Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for MKS Instruments and Focus Universal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MKS Instruments 0 2 8 0 2.80 Focus Universal 0 0 0 0 N/A

MKS Instruments presently has a consensus target price of $180.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.08%. Given MKS Instruments’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe MKS Instruments is more favorable than Focus Universal.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MKS Instruments and Focus Universal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MKS Instruments $1.90 billion 5.13 $140.39 million $4.52 39.01 Focus Universal $1.46 million 119.23 -$3.18 million N/A N/A

MKS Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than Focus Universal.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.0% of MKS Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of MKS Instruments shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.1% of Focus Universal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MKS Instruments and Focus Universal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MKS Instruments 12.78% 16.49% 9.74% Focus Universal -198.95% -54.89% -49.57%

Volatility & Risk

MKS Instruments has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Focus Universal has a beta of -0.28, indicating that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MKS Instruments beats Focus Universal on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc. provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products. The company's Light & Motion segment offers lasers and laser-based systems, such as amplifiers, fiber lasers, diode-pumped solid-state lasers, high-energy pulsed lasers, and tunable lasers; and photonics products comprising optical components, lens assemblies, and vibration isolation solutions, as well as instruments and motion products, such as high-precision motion stages and controls, hexapods, photonics instruments for measurement and analysis, and production equipment for test and measurement. Its Equipment & Solutions segment provides laser-based systems for printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing, including flexible interconnect PCB processing systems and HDI solutions for rigid PCB manufacturing and substrate processing, as well as passive component MLCC testing. The company serves semiconductor, industrial technologies, life and health sciences, research, and defense markets. It markets and sells its products and services through its direct sales organization, independent distributors, and sales representatives, as well as through its websites and product catalogs. MKS Instruments, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

About Focus Universal

Focus Universal Inc. develops and manufactures smart instrumentation platform and device. The company offers Ubiquitor, a wireless sensor device with a universal sensor node and gateway system that uses a computer or mobile device as the output display module that displays the readings of various probe modules. Its smart instrumentation platform (USIP) utilizes mobile devices or computers to communicate with smart devices, such as sensors, probes, and controllers to monitor and control any functions. The company also offers digital sensors and horticultural sensors, as well as universal smart controller (USC), a controller device. Further, it provides filter and handheld meter products, including fan speed adjuster, carbon filter, and HEPA filtration devices, as well as digital light and quantum par meters. Focus Universal Inc. sells its air filtration systems through distributors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Ontario, California.

