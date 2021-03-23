Finserv Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:FSRXU) Quiet Period Set To End on March 30th

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:FSRXU) quiet period will end on Tuesday, March 30th. Finserv Acquisition Corp. II had issued 26,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 18th. The total size of the offering was $265,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Finserv Acquisition Corp. II’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

FSRXU opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. Finserv Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $11.37.

About Finserv Acquisition Corp. II

There is no company description available for FinServ Acquisition II Corp.

