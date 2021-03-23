Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL) to Issue GBX 2.85 Dividend

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.85 ($0.04) per share on Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

FNTL opened at GBX 201 ($2.63) on Tuesday. Fintel has a one year low of GBX 193.50 ($2.53) and a one year high of GBX 214.35 ($2.80).

In other Fintel news, insider Imogen Joss acquired 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 212 ($2.77) per share, for a total transaction of £76,320 ($99,712.57).

