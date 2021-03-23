FintruX Network (FTX) Price Tops $0.0055 on Major Exchanges

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded down 27.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 23rd. During the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded down 31.9% against the dollar. One FintruX Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $517,918.54 and $1,703.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00021043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00049634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.33 or 0.00625405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00066210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00023334 BTC.

FintruX Network Profile

FTX is a token. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

