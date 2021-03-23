Fire Lotto (FLOT) Price Down 9.7% Over Last Week

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded up 33.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Fire Lotto coin can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. Fire Lotto has a total market capitalization of $181,380.88 and $779.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00075823 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002582 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000056 BTC.

JUIICE (JUI) traded 329.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 279.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001068 BTC.

About Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto is a coin. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 coins. Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery

According to CryptoCompare, “FireLotto is an Ethereum-based lottery for cryptocurrencies. It's a finished and launched product whose code is available for inspection. The FLOT token allows holders to receive a commission from each ticket sold in every drawing. “

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

