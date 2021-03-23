First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FBNC. Gabelli lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, G.Research lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

In related news, CEO Richard H. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $300,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,380.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBNC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Bancorp by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,836,000 after buying an additional 2,104,493 shares during the period. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $12,628,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in First Bancorp by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 790,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,753,000 after buying an additional 205,574 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,663,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,793,000. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FBNC stock opened at $44.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.93. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $48.83.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $76.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.14 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.81%. Equities research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.23%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

