First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Upgraded to Buy by DA Davidson

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) was upgraded by DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

FFNW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of FFNW stock opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.63 million, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. First Financial Northwest has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $15.05.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 13.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 17,340.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,891,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 37,149 shares in the last quarter. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

