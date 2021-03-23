First Foundation Advisors Acquires 1,225 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 184.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 12,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 122,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,236,000 after acquiring an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $670.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $589.68.

Shares of NOW opened at $476.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $538.13 and a 200-day moving average of $518.29. The company has a market cap of $93.47 billion, a PE ratio of 135.03, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $240.16 and a one year high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total transaction of $3,912,364.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,706.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total value of $8,454,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,548.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,959 shares of company stock valued at $26,293,485. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

