First Foundation Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTX opened at $76.92 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $42.65 and a 1-year high of $80.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.28 and a 200 day moving average of $67.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.31, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

