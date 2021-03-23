First Foundation Advisors Raises Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 105.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $1,535,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $736.75.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $714.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $84.61 billion, a PE ratio of 81.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $826.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $746.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $744.84.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total value of $8,398,782.80. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $163,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 672 shares in the company, valued at $510,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

