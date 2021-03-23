First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,439 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 2.01% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 30.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 558.6% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period.

Shares of ROBT opened at $53.56 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $59.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

