FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $65.08

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 65.08 ($0.85) and traded as high as GBX 93.40 ($1.22). FirstGroup shares last traded at GBX 90.50 ($1.18), with a volume of 1,569,772 shares traded.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 70.63 ($0.92).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 86.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 65.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion and a PE ratio of -4.25.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

