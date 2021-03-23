Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 554,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.08% of Fiserv worth $63,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,663,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,213 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,134 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $720,866,000. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $722,901,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Fiserv by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,725,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,884,000 after buying an additional 1,173,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.25. The company had a trading volume of 106,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,723,429. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.85 and a twelve month high of $126.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.17 billion, a PE ratio of 92.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.77 and its 200-day moving average is $109.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FISV. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Tigress Financial started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist upped their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.72.

In other Fiserv news, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.